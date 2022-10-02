Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,354,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,344,000 after buying an additional 634,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.