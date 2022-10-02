Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

NYSE:CCI opened at $144.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

