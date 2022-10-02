Trust Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

