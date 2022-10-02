Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 28,723,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05.

