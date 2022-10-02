Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.