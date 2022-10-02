Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 1,195 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.88.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

