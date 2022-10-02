Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 1,067 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 27.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $225.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,099. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.33.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

