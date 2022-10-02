Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. 9,457,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,522. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

