Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $8.08 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $43.97. 1,509,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,979. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

