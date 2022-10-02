Truist Financial Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $96.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

