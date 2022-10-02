Truist Financial Corp Sells 25,285 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Honeywell International worth $239,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. 3,810,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,763. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.67 and a 200 day moving average of $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

