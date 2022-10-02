Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,691,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 3.69% of Carnival Co. & worth $317,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 237,674,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,081,120. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.