Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,792,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $154,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.36. 28,723,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

