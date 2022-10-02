Truist Financial Corp Has $184.82 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498,542 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $184,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

