Truist Financial Corp Has $134.68 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $134,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 883,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,156. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

