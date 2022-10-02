Truist Financial Corp Has $124.30 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,554 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,421 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $124,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

