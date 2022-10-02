Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,690 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $200,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,525. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

