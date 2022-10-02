Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $743,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,008. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.08 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.