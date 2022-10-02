Truist Financial Corp Acquires 114,688 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,688 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Medtronic worth $216,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,972,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

