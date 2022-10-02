TronEuropeRewardCoin (TERC) Achieves Market Cap of $469,731.96

TronEuropeRewardCoin (TERC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. TronEuropeRewardCoin has a total market cap of $469,731.96 and $127.00 worth of TronEuropeRewardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TronEuropeRewardCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TronEuropeRewardCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010779 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
TronEuropeRewardCoin Profile
TronEuropeRewardCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,143,477 coins. TronEuropeRewardCoin’s official Twitter account is @europe_tron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TronEuropeRewardCoin is tron-europe.org/terc.
TronEuropeRewardCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TronEuropeRewardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TronEuropeRewardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.