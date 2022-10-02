Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 105,774 call options on the company. This is an increase of 952% compared to the average volume of 10,056 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,870,000 after acquiring an additional 481,710 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,638,000 after acquiring an additional 185,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

