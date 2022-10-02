Toncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.27 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00007201 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and approximately $19.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.53 or 0.99993416 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063898 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064857 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @Tokamak_Network.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.