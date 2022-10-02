Tokyo AU Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Tokyo AU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokyo AU has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $117,674.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004648 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045721 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.01617565 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031561 BTC.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Tokyo AU’s official website is tokau.io/en. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokyo AU

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokyo AU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokyo AU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

