TokenClub Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. TokenClub has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $2.39 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub’s launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com/#/En.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on.Telegram”

