Time New Bank (TNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.36 Million

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Time New Bank has a market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $547,258.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads:”We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network”The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

