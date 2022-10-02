The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 11.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Toro by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 28.0% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock worth $1,664,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

TTC stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,869. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.