The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 4.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $51,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.