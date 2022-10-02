The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $59,670.24 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,661,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,202,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.

NASDAQ TOI opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $3,732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 696.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

