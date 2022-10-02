The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Flowr Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Flowr
