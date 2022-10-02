The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Up 21.8% in September

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Container Store Group

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 95,335 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 374,442 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 471,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $252.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.