The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 2,143,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,386. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

