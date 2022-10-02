The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Cut by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 318,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,633,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,673. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

