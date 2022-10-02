The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7897 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

