Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

