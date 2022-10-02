Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $125.06. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

