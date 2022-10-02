Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 313 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,545,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,879,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,914,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,751,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,349,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $297.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.08 and its 200 day moving average is $269.96.

