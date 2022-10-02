Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 280 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 401,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,178 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

