Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

TRGP stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

