Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Reduced by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $68.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

