TaaS (TAAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.18 or 0.99920938 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007141 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004834 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064443 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010404 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005438 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064267 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081734 BTC.
About TaaS
TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.
Buying and Selling TaaS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
