TaaS (TAAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TaaS

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The TaaS team has come to the decision to terminate Token-as-a-Service and distribute assets to token owners, and move over to developing new products and services, which they will present to the Community in due course. Together with the support of the Community, within just 24 months of operation, TaaS exceeded 16.5 million USDT equivalent in quarterly payouts, with an est. 220% ROI. Token-as-a-Service instrument fulfilled its objective to play a pioneering role in the development of blockchain ecosystem, increase technology adoption, and develop market tools and knowledge base. During the course of a journey, we supported over 35 early stage projects. With a goal to maximize utility of every TaaS member involved, Taas have decided to distribute assets to token owners. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

