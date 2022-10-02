Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $110.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.
Endava Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Endava stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.55.
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
