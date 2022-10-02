sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.09 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $71.09 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 71,042,721 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

