SuperFarm Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. SuperFarm has a market cap of $126.69 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. SuperFarm’s official website is www.superfarm.com.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperFarm is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built to facilitate the launching of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need for programming. A marketplace and an innovative set of tools allow any project to deploy a farm with its own rules.To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of SuperFarm.SuperFarm is designed to bring utility to any token by turning it into an NFT farm with no coding required. Thanks to a set of visual tools, users can deploy a new farm with customizable rules and fine-tuned incentives. The farms can easily reward liquidity providers, stimulate long-term stakes, or give access to a project's services through an NFT with utilities.Conceptually, SuperFarm is a comprehensive NFT marketplace. It allows users to create their own NFTs, farm coins for NFTs, create ERC-20 tokens and bind NFTs to videogame items.SUPER is SuperFarm's utility token that is used for governance, fees, staking and NFT drops. The SuperFarm platform launched on March 31, 2021, with NFT Drops and the NFT Launchpad.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

