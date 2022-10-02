Supercars (CAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,162.00

Supercars (CAR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Supercars token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Supercars has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.01 or 1.00037929 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063202 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081809 BTC.

About Supercars

Supercars is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

