Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.0972 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $35.94 million and $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,173,866 coins and its circulating supply is 369,601,983 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.