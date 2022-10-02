Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

