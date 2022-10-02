SumSwap (SUM) One Day Volume Tops $65,241.00

SumSwap (SUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One SumSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SumSwap has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. SumSwap has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $65,241.00 worth of SumSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SumSwap Coin Profile

SumSwap launched on March 1st, 2021. SumSwap’s total supply is 80,037,372 coins. The official website for SumSwap is www.sumswap.org/#. SumSwap’s official Twitter account is @sum_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SumSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sum is the platform token of SumSwap. Compared with the platform currency of centralized exchange, Sum is the platform currency of SumSwap.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SumSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SumSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SumSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

