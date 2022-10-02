Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $96.76. 6,728,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

