Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.36. 81,664,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,050,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

