Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $164.08. 2,963,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,736. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

